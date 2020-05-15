BOSTON (CBS) — Here in mid-May, it’s still very much unclear how or if the NFL season will happen as scheduled. For the NFL’s preseason, that’s doubly true.
Nevertheless, the league needs plans, and the Patriots now have the dates and times set for their four preseason contests.
The Patriots’ preseason is as follows.
Preseason Week 1: vs. Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Preseason Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Preseason Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Preseason Week 4: at New York Giants, Thursday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
Previously, the team had released its four preseason opponents and the order of the games, without setting specific dates and times.
Of course, with the nation grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, schedules and plans are likely to be altered. With organized team activities already not taking place, those changes have begun to take shape.
Nevertheless, the league remains hopeful that the 2020 season will be held as planned.