BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 1,239 new coronavirus cases and 110 additional deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said there have now been 83,421 total cases with 5,592 deaths to date in the state.
As of Friday, there are 2,767 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 92 patients from Thursday. Three percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
There were 11,318 new tests reported in the last day, for a total of 435,679 people in Massachusetts who have been tested for coronavirus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 17,744 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Friday, 3,414 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 18,683, followed by Suffolk County with 15,996 cases, and Essex County with 12,131.