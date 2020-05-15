MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped services for members of the Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead. Despite the emergency order forcing them to close doors back in March, the temple has continued to virtually gather on Facebook Live.
While the Friday night services draw between 80 to 100 worshippers, rabbi David Meyer and music specialist Jon Nelson still felt lonely standing in the empty temple.
Thirteen-year-old Gabbi Chapper set out to fix that. She and her mother, the temple’s engagement and program coordinator, worked together to tape pictures of members of the congregation on pews.
The photos show individuals, couples, and families smiling from their seats.
Meyer was overcome with emotion the first time he saw it and shared his excitement with the congregation during the May 8 service.