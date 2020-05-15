BOSTON (CBS) – With all school buildings closed in the state for the rest of the school year, many families are struggling with basic needs. Boston Public Schools just released the results of a new survey that they will use to better help their families.
More than 25,000 Boston families participated in the study answering questions about their biggest concerns in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than a third of families say they need more academic support for children learning online. In addition, nearly a quarter need extra financial support, and one out of every five experienced housing insecurity.
Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said the survey will help the school system support families through this crisis.
“The biggest thing that parents told us that was really challenging is housing and then of course job security and financial support,” Cassellius said.
“Those are much harder for our families and of course that really matters in terms of family stability for our children’s health and well-being and so I think that’s the toughest piece for us to address.”
Cassellius said they are working with the city to provide services to families.
Boston Public Schools has distributed more than 30,000 Chromebooks, 500,000 meals, and have reached out to thousands of families to connect on a personal basis.
The survey is an indication that they need to provide more support.