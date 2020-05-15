BOSTON (CBS) – The city of Boston says construction work will expand “incrementally” the next few weeks, as Massachusetts make plans to begin a phased reopening of businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Marty Walsh halted construction in the city back on March 16 as COVID-19 cases began to rise. The only work that’s been allowed since have been emergency projects and those at health care facilities.
The city announced a plan Friday to slowly lift those restrictions, as long as they “align with the state’s list of allowed construction work.”
Starting Monday May 18, construction work will only be allowed for hospitals, public schools, residential buildings, road and utility work, or “other outdoor or open-air work, such as steel erection, roofing, and construction foundations.”
After May 25, the city will issue permits for “any construction type that is allowed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
