



QUINCY (CBS) – Neighbors in the Squantum section of Quincy must have heard 101 horns honking Thursday – and for very good reason. Arthur “Mac” McIntosh celebrated a century of life last year. Now, he’s up to 101 — and feeling good!

“Feeling pretty good. I’m in good hands, I’m very fortunate,” Arthur said.

The World War II veteran just won another big battle – surviving seven weeks of coronavirus. That final test result came on his birthday.

“The best present I ever got – negative!” he said.

This gift of togetherness – priceless.

“She had the virus, my brother had the virus. We didn’t. We couldn’t get together at all,” daughter Corinne said, of the four siblings.

“He’s a good soldier and he did his role,” daughter Fran added.

“Still wants to get outside and garden and be active. We’re very lucky he’s as healthy as he is,” said son, Chip McIntosh.

Mr. Mac’s birthday parade was a great surprise.

“Oh that was something, I never expected something like that,” Arthur smiled.

The only thing missing from this perfect day – his love of 58 years, Agnes. She’s with him, in each of their kids.

“Oh sure some of her in every one of these guys here,” Arthur said of his four children. He has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

And he’ll see his sweetheart someday – just not quite yet.

“She’s waiting for me,” Arthur said. “She’s going to have to wait a little longer now.”