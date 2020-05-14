NEWBURYPORT (CBS) — A new wildlife camera is showing something very cool – a peregrine falcon nest under the Gillis Bridge in Newburyport.
MassDOT set the camera up in partnership with MassWildlife, which installed the nesting box in 2017. The camera recorded an adult falcon feeding a presumed chick in the nest earlier this week, and there are two more eggs inside.
The camera takes pictures every 15 minutes during the day. You can see it online here.
.@MassDOT with partner #MassWildlife, installs peregrine falcon monitoring camera on #Newburyport Gillis Bridge.
Online: https://t.co/HnoZBfG96B https://t.co/suJ2d3zj3T pic.twitter.com/tonpQkFMl3
— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 14, 2020
Peregrine falcons are under “special concern” status in Massachusetts. The state is home to about 50 breeding pairs of falcons, and nest boxes protect eggs and chicks from the elements.
The falcons help control the pigeon population around bridges. Pigeons like to roost under bridges and their waste can damage the steel.
“We are grateful for the partnership with MassWildlife which allows us to continue to protect a rare species while at the same time helping to protect the steel on our bridges,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a statement.
The public can also see the falcon box in person through binoculars from the Clipper City Rail Trail under the south side of the bridge.