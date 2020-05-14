Comments
NORTON (CBS) – Investigators are seeking the public’s help determining how a 5-alarm fire started at an abandoned mill building in Norton.
More than 50 firefighters from several towns battled the fire at the vacant building on Barrows Street Wednesday afternoon.
“Someone knows whether the fire was intentionally set or accidentally set by people who were not authorized to be inside,” Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or Norton Police detectives.
Investigators from the Norton Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating the fire.
vacant building, no lightning = arson