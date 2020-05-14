



BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts is going to be greatly missed in Boston. And not just in the Red Sox lineup.

Betts will be sorely missed in the community, where he was no stranger to spreading compassion to those in need. His giving ways are continuing amid the coronavirs pandemic, as Betts gave a huge helping hand to one Tennessee community on Wednesday.

Betts picked up the bill for several shoppers in Bordeaux, a community in Nashville, paying for their groceries at a local Kroger store. He also surprised the store’s staff with pizza as a thank you for their hard work during these trying times.

Cool! @mookiebetts surprised shoppers at the Kroger in Bordeaux, TN by buying their groceries. The former Overton Bobcat and current LA Dodgers OF also treated the staff at the store to pizza to thank them for all the hard work they have been doing as essential front-line workers pic.twitter.com/gGcXDkWSMV — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) May 13, 2020

Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in February, was always giving back during his time with the Red Sox — and he often did it under the radar. There’s no greater example than during the 2018 World Series, when Betts quietly delivered food to the homeless outside of the Boston Public Library in the hours following Boston’s Game 2 victory over the Dodgers.

Boston sure is going to miss Mookie, both on and off the diamond.