BOSTON (CBS) — Another 44,467 people filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts last week. It’s a drop of just over 10,000 filings from the previous week.
The federal data also shows that 70,464 people in the Bay State filed new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. That program is for self-employed workers, contractors who receive a 1099 form and “gig economy” workers who are not typically covered by the traditional unemployment system.
In the United States, 3 million more filed for jobless benefits. About 36 million people nationwide have applied for unemployment since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said Massachusetts businesses will learn more Monday about when they can begin a phased reopening.
