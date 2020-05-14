MALDEN (CBS) – Protective barriers are now in place at most essential businesses like supermarkets and take out restaurants. The clear panels are keeping employees and customers safe when social distancing is not always possible.
“I absolutely feel a lot safer with that up there absolutely,” said one Dunkin’ customer in Malden.
Plastic dividers are in place at all of Craig Medeiros’ Dunkin’ locations in Malden.
“Our guest and crew safety is the top priority,” said Medeiros.
Many of the barriers that are starting to pop up at local businesses are coming from P&K Custom Acrylics in Malden.
Owner Paul Wenzel and his team are working hard to fill the influx of orders.
“Pretty much everyone is gearing up to have some type of protection when they reopen,” Wenzel said.
Wenzel feels fortunate he’s able to keep his staff busy creating a product that’s giving companies and their customers a sense of security.