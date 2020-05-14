HANSON (CBS) – A Hanson fire that killed a 58-year-old mother was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. The woman’s husband and children escaped the fast-moving fire.
The fire happened May 4 on Pennsylvania Ave. around 9 p.m.
Margaret O’Toole-Driscoll, 58 was killed. Her husband and two children escaped and were not hurt.
The family’s home was a total loss, and their dog died in the fire.
The state fire marshal’s office announced on Thursday they determined flames started on the front porch, where the woman commonly smoked.
“This fire is such a terrible tragedy for the family. I know I speak for the whole Hanson community when I say our hearts go out to them and we offer our deepest condolences,” said Fire Chief Jerome Thompson.
Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey warned that nearly 40% of the 21 fire deaths in Massachusetts this year have been caused by smoking
“Please be a responsible smoker. Use a can with sand or water to safely dispose of smoking materials. Remember: Put it Out. All the Way. Every Time,” said Ostroskey.