BOSTON (CBS) – Grocery store chain Hannaford announced Thursday it will be hiring 2,000 associates in stores throughout New York and New England during the coronavirus pandemic. The positions will be for front end, stocking, and Hannaford To Go jobs.
The 2,000 jobs would bring the total number of new Hannaford associates hired since mid-March to 4,200. The jobs will be added in Maine, New Hampshire Vermont, New York and Massachusetts.
“We are actively growing the Hannaford team and expediting our efforts to hire and train new associates. Expanding our team will allow us to better serve our customers while continuing to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our shoppers and associates,” Hannaford Supermarkets director of talent development Scott LeClair said in a statement, adding “Our stores are a place where you can really make a difference right now.”
Hannaford said it is working with major employers in the hospitality, tourism and retail industries to connect furloughed workers with open jobs as part of a “large scale hiring effort.”
Available positions can be found on the Hannaford website.