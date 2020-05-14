



BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the public has plenty of questions. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of those questions.

How long does the virus stay with a person who has no symptoms and therefore has no reason to be tested? It seems like people are infecting each other and this problem will never really go away. – Steve

We don’t know how long people who have become infected continue to shed the virus. Probably days, possibly weeks, though they may not be contagious at that point. This is why widespread testing and contact tracing is so important to identify who is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms, and the people they were in close contact with. That’s what we need to safely open businesses and schools.

Does paper mail, newspapers, and tax work from our accountant need to be disinfected? – Dale, Facebook

It’s hard to disinfect plain paper. And it’s unlikely that you will contract the coronavirus from mail, newspapers, and tax documents sent to your home. However, you should wash your hands after handling these items just to be safe.

When we are on our balcony and the person below us comes out to his/her balcony to smoke. Can the virus vapors rise? – Lorraine

Being outside improves ventilation, but when people smoke, they exhale respiratory droplets into the air. I would say if you are close enough to smell the smoke rising from the balcony below you should stay indoors until they are done.

Can I get the virus if somebody was in the elevator before me without a mask and they sneezed in the elevator? – Viewer

Theoretically, yes, if you get on the elevator right after someone has coughed or sneezed. This is why it’s so important for everyone to wear masks in public spaces. You should wash your hands after touching public surfaces like elevator buttons. And depending on the size of the elevator, there should be no more than one or two people riding on it at one time.