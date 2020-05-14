BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston hospital has found a clear solution to the communication barrier created by masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Masks can be a problem for patients who are deaf, hard of hearing and the elderly who rely on lip reading.
So, a team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital created transparent face masks for workers.
About 500 of these new transparent masks are being distributed around the hospital.
The special team that had them made is known as the Disability Task Force, which was formed as part of the hospital’s coronavirus response.
They focus on patients and families with disabilities and the additional ways COVID-19 may effect them.
The Brigham says the new masks are also being used by sign language interpreters at the hospital.
The best part about them? You can see a smile.