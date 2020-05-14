BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 167 new coronavirus deaths and 1,685 additional cases in the state on Thursday. Health officials said there have now been 82,182 total cases with 5,482 deaths to date in the state.
As of Thursday, there are 2,859 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 242 patients from Wednesday. Three percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
There were 14,329 new tests reported in the last day, for a total of 424,361 people in Massachusetts who have been tested for coronavirus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 17,477 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 3,338 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 18,381, followed by Suffolk County with 15,881 cases, and Essex County with 11,950.