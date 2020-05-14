CHELSEA (CBS) – Annette Caruccio is more than beautiful, she’s well. The 93-year-old who we first talked to last month on a Zoom call, had been battling Covid-19.
On Wednesday, she tested negative, telling WBZ the test itself wasn’t as bad as some say, “no it wasn’t bad at all.”
Annette knows she is one of the lucky ones. With no other health conditions and only mild symptoms, she was isolated at the Katzman Family Center for Living in Chelsea.
“I feel great since I’ve been sitting here 6-7 weeks my myself,” she said.
Being quarantined away from her family has been the hardest part for Annette, but that didn’t stop her daughter Lisa from finding a way to visit.
“She was knocking at my window,” Annette said. “I said ‘Lisa what are you doing here? She said ‘ma I’m dying to see you.’”
Annette’s family is relieved that she fully recovered and is now looking forward to a time when they will be able to visit in person. The facility, like all long-term care homes, says it is waiting for guidance on visits from the state health department.