



REVERE (CBS) – A deep cleaning is underway at Banana Boat ice cream shop on Revere Beach, just in case. “We’ll order ice cream, get it all set up and pray we open,” said owner Avery Schena.

The goal is to open next Monday and if that happens, no cones can be purchased at the windows, only curbside pickup or Uber Eats. Schena hopes they’re not left with a lot of unsold ice cream. “Everything is unknown, and it’ll likely cost us money as well,” she said. “It won’t be the same.”

At Antonia’s on the Beach restaurant, they have put the sidewalk tables out with social distancing rules, and have started their own deep cleaning hoping to open next Tuesday. But there’s no green light yet for Fernando Loaiza and his employees. “I hope I can have more of an answer for them, that’s my main concern because they have no other income but this one,” said Loiaiza.

He has a plan for re-opening including a sanitation station by the front door, fewer tables inside, disposable menus and protective gear for his employees. “Masks, gloves, a lot of washing, I’ve already ordered more chemicals,” said Loiaiza.

There is still no answer from Governor Charlie Baker on who will actually open on Monday, but Thursday he said his plan relies on expanded testing that he’s expecting with access to federal funds, millions of pieces of personal protective equipment recently acquired from China, and continued to adherence to guidelines.

“People need to understand how important it is that what they do as individuals and organizations is going to be to the success of re-opening as we go forward,” said Governor Baker.

With Revere Beach crowded on a summer-like day, the frustration of not re-opening is only heightened. “It would be a beautiful day for ice cream, and everybody is dying to have ice cream at this point,” said Schena.