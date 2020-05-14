BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski turned 31 on Thursday. While he won’t be catching touchdowns for the Patriots in 2020, why not celebrate his birthday with some of his best highlights during his time in New England?
And there are a lot of them. With Gronkowski coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL celebrated the tight end’s birthday by sharing a video of his many highlight catches with the Patriots.
Enjoy two minutes of ridiculous snags, broken tackles and plenty of touchdown spikes. In a handful of cases, all three took place in a quick few seconds:
During his nine years in New England, Gronkowski hauled in 521 receptions for 7,861 yards (an average of 15.1 yards per catch) and 79 touchdowns (plus another rushing touchdown) over 115 regular season games. He added 81 more receptions and 12 touchdowns in 16 playoff games, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls.
We’ll soon see what Gronk looks like in his 30s when he returns to the field for the Bucs in 2020.