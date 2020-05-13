CBSN BostonWatch Now
SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — A car crashed through a Domino’s pizza shop in Springfield Wednesday morning, and police said the driver fled the scene after.

It happened at about 5:40 a.m. at 905 Sumner Ave. Officers were able to to find the driver who did not appear to be injured “but acting erratically.”

Police did not report any other injuries associated with the crash.

The driver was evaluated at a hospital and will get a criminal complaint for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

