Comments
SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — A car crashed through a Domino’s pizza shop in Springfield Wednesday morning, and police said the driver fled the scene after.
It happened at about 5:40 a.m. at 905 Sumner Ave. Officers were able to to find the driver who did not appear to be injured “but acting erratically.”
SFD “ On Scene “ 905 Summer Ave car into building. No entrapment. pic.twitter.com/leu1CxBZ8x
— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) May 13, 2020
Police did not report any other injuries associated with the crash.
The driver was evaluated at a hospital and will get a criminal complaint for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.