BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to win Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring, you’re going to have to pony up a pretty penny. Lots and lots of pretty pennies.
Kraft is auctioning off his ring from New England’s historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons as part of the All In Challenge, and with just over a week left in the bidding process, it has already surpassed $1 million. As of Wednesday morning, the top bid on the Super Bowl bling was $1,025,000.
The bidding started at $75,000 on Sunday evening.
Overall, there have been 35 bids for the ring, which is made up of 283 diamonds to commemorate New England’s comeback from a 28-3 deficit. Bidding closes on May 21.
The winning bidder will also get to visit with Kraft in his Gillette Stadium office, join the Patriots owner for a meal, and will get a ride from the team to Foxboro — whether that’s from a team car for a local winner, or a flight on one of the Patriots’ famous AirKrafts if the winner is out of state.
The All In Challenge is a global fundraiser looking to raise tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need during the coroanvirus pandemic. As of Wednesday morning, 371 celebrities and athletes have contributed to the auctions, raising over $41 million.