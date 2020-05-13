QUINCY (CBS) – Quincy will begin opening some recreational facilities on Monday, the same day Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to release the state’s reopening plan. People will have limited access to tennis and basketball courts and will have to register for their time slots.
Basketball players must play one person per hoop and there will only be two people allowed on a tennis court at one time. City leaders say they know people are eager to enjoy their favorite activities and hope this is a small step toward normalcy.
“We have identified 22 different locations throughout the city to make sure we have a geographic representation so every neighborhood had the opportunity to walk down to a basketball court or potentially tennis court,” said David Murphy, Executive Director of the Quincy Park & Forestry Department.
The city expects to hire high school and college students to enforce the guidelines.
Due to the coronavirus, Gov. Baker urged all Massachusetts residents to stay home or practice social distancing until May 18.