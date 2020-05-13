PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A Plympton man is facing a long list of charges after police say he stole a car, crashed it in the water and then attacked officers before they tased him.
Plymouth Police said they spotted a stolen car on Court Street shortly after midnight and an officer pulled it over, but the driver then took off.
They tracked the car down on Water Street and tried to pull it over again, but the car went down a boat ramp and then straight into Plymouth Harbor.
The driver, later identified as 39-year-old Ryan Reilly, got out and swam to shore where police said he started attacking officers, so they tased him.
He was taken to the hospital briefly as a precaution before spending the night in police custody.
He’s charged with failing to stop for police, negligence of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. Reilly’s license has also been revoked because police said he is a “habitual traffic offender.”
