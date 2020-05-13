BOSTON (CBS) — After undergoing offseason ankle surgery, Mohamed Sanu is gearing up for a big 2020 season with the Patriots.
Time will tell if there is a 2020 NFL season, but Sanu is reportedly out of his walking boot and has started his rehab, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Sanu suffered an ankle injury on a punt return in Week 11 — just his third game with New England — and ended up missing one game with the ailment. He played through the pain the rest of the season, but had to go under the knife on March 3.
The Patriots acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons at the 2019 trade deadline to help bolster their lackluster wide receiving group, but he never really caught on in the New England offense. The ankle injury likely played a role, but Sanu had just 26 receptions on 47 targets for 207 yards and one touchdown in his eight games with the Patriots. He had just one catch in the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round.
The Patriots, with either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer at quarterback, will need a lot more out of Sanu in 2020. Sanu and Julian Edelman are the only returning veterans in New England’s wide receiving corps, which is also made up of second-year wideouts N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski and free agent signings Damiere Byrd and Marqise Lee.