CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Sixty-three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in New Hampshire as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Eight more coronavirus-related deaths were also announced.

There have now been a total of 3,299 cases of coronavirus and 150 deaths in the state.

Of the people who died, four were women and one was a man from Hillsborough County; one was a woman and one was a man from Rockingham County; and one was woman from Merrimack County. All were 60 years of age or older, the DHHS said.

Of the 63 new cases, seven of the new cases were in individuals younger than 18. Eleven cases were in Rockingham County, 15 were in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, X were in Strafford County, six were in Merrimack County, two were in Strafford County, one was in Cheshire County, one was in Grafton County, 17 in Manchester, and nine in Nashua. The residence of one case is undetermined.

Seven of the new cases were hospitalized, bringing the total hospitalizations to 356, or 10% of all cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors.