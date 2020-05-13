BOSTON (CBS) — Some Bay State drivers just won’t slow down, even as Massachusetts State Troopers are stepping up enforcement on speeding along quiet highways during the coronavirus pandemic. Troopers made 47 stops for speeding in Central Mass on Tuesday, the agency said.
In total, troopers issued 37 citations and wrote 10 warnings for excessive speed. Two of the drivers were clocked at over 100 mph, and 17 were going more than 90 mph.
Our Speed Reduction Initiative continued yesterday in Troop C (central Mass.). The 4 extra patrols made 47 vehicle stops during the shift. Troopers issued 37 citations & 10 written warnings for excessive speed. Two of those cited were going 100+ mph. 17 were between 90-98 mph.
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 13, 2020
Last week, State Police slammed drivers for a “shameful” disregard for the safety of others while issuing about three dozen tickets Friday morning.
State Police began a speed reduction initiative across the state on April 25, as the rate of deadly crashes in Massachusetts has doubled.