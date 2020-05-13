CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Massachusetts News, Massachusetts State Police


BOSTON (CBS) — Some Bay State drivers just won’t slow down, even as Massachusetts State Troopers are stepping up enforcement on speeding along quiet highways during the coronavirus pandemic. Troopers made 47 stops for speeding in Central Mass on Tuesday, the agency said.

In total, troopers issued 37 citations and wrote 10 warnings for excessive speed. Two of the drivers were clocked at over 100 mph, and 17 were going more than 90 mph.

Last week, State Police slammed drivers for a “shameful” disregard for the safety of others while issuing about three dozen tickets Friday morning.

State Police began a speed reduction initiative across the state on April 25, as the rate of deadly crashes in Massachusetts has doubled.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply