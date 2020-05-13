BOSTON (CBS) – There is an online push from some members of the Class of 2020 who don’t want to miss out on graduation because of coronavirus.
More than a dozen petitions have been started by local students and their parents calling on schools to host in-person graduations later in the year, rather than holding virtual commencement ceremonies.
There’s more than 11,000 signatures so far on the petitions.
The high schools they are targeting are Northampton, Groton-Dunstable, Wachusett, Lunenburg, Worcester, Malden Catholic, Brookline, Belmont, Lawrence, North Andover, Quincy, Milton, Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School and Cape Cod Technical High School.
The petitions are being circulated and signed on Change.org. The website says graduation petitions are trending right now. They’ve seen them from almost every state and there’s more than 550,000 signatures nationwide.