BOSTON (CBS) – More than 100 restaurant industry leaders sent a letter to Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker asking to partially reopen on May 19.
The letter, sent to Baker Tuesday, also mentions plans to resume full operations in June.
Baker said businesses who fall into Phase 1 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan will likely be able to reopen Monday May 18. However, the governor has not clarified which businesses will be included in the first phase.
The local restaurants came up with their own plan to reopen next week and they say it will be safe. The group is promising to increase cleanings, take employee temperatures, eliminate inside waiting areas, reconfigure dining areas, bars and patios to maintain social distancing and post videos and pictures on social media showing that they’re meeting safety standards.
The letter said, in part, “We can operate safer than a Walmart, Target, Home Depot, or a supermarket, which host many more customers per day, are not usually as clean, and six feet distance is close to impossible. We’re one of the cleanest, most regulated, industries.”
In the letter, the group said more than 150,000 hospitality workers have been laid off and if they can’t reopen soon, 60,000 jobs may never return.
There has not been a formal response yet to the letter from Baker’s office.