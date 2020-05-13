



WAYLAND (CBS) – You’ve heard of taking the show on the road? Well, this artist is taking the show to his backyard. A Wayland photographer is displaying his favorite shots of musicians on trees at his home. It’s a way for people to get out of the house on a nice weather day, safely.

“This is ‘art in my yard.’ I think it’s the first time it’s ever been done like this,” says photographer Allan Dines. He’s been capturing concert images for 30 years, images of rock royalty like Prince, Bon Jovi, Rod Stewart and Carl Perkins. “Carl Perkins also wrote Blue Suede Shoes, which Elvis made famous,” he said.

“I started doing rock ‘n’ roll in 1992. I started with the House of Blues. I also shot for Kiss-108, ‘ROR, Magic, Jammin’,” he added. That brought him up close with a lot of rockers. “I did meet Sting, and I did get the autograph. And that was pretty awesome. He even met some of the old-time bluesmen like John Lee Hooker. “If you’re shooting blues, that’s a really big name,” he said.

But with no place to mount a traditional photo show during the quarantine, Dines decided to create an outdoor gallery behind his Wayland home with some of his favorites. “These are 33 or 34 out of thousands that I shot of hundreds of performances.”

And everyone is invited to take a look at his exhibit called Art in My Yard.

“I just want people to come, and forget about everything being so difficult for a little while,” he said. He succeeded in that.

“To have a beautiful day to look at somebody’s hard work in a creative space, I think we needed it today,” said Kristen Daly, who came from Milton with her daughter to check out the show.

“There are a lot of smiles, and that’s all I wanted from today,” says Allan

The exhibit is on view again Thursday, May 14, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Visitors have to wear a mask and socially distance. It’s free, but Dines is encouraging visitors to make a donation to the Greater Boston Food Bank.