BOSTON (CBS) – Well, it’s official. Boston broke a record low this morning set back in 1882, when the mercury dropped to 37 degrees. Temperatures have already begun to recover, but it’s still chilly in central and western Massachusetts.

Despite the chill in the air this morning, sunshine will boost temps into the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon. Normal highs this time of year should be in the mid-60s. At least westerly winds will not be as gusty as yesterday, but a breeze 10-20 mph is expected. Enjoy the dry and bright conditions today.

Tonight we remain clear as winds fall light. It will be another chilly night with lows in the 30s. If you are up early Thursday, make sure to take a look towards the waning moon prior to sunrise (5:23 AM) for another great view of Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. A cool sight to see!

LATE WEEK WARM UP

By late week, the jet stream will shift north allowing seasonable and mild air to flow into New England. High pressure will shift south of New England on Thursday and winds will shift to the WSW. Temps will finally jump to near to above normal in the mid to upper 60s. It currently looks dry, but clouds will be increasing ahead of a warm front that will approach the area overnight.

Showers are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. As the warm front lifts north, temps will soar into the 70s. The question is how far north does the front get before stalling across New England. Some parts of southern New Hampshire may get stuck in the 60s with even cooler conditions north. Muggy air will also invade the region, so it will feel more like late Spring with the higher humidity. As a cold front moves into the area during the afternoon and evening, the risk of more showers and scattered t-storms are likely. A few of these thunderstorms could be severe in western Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Vermont, with damaging wind gusts, hail and even some brief rotation. The front will clear the region Friday night with improvement for the weekend.

WEEKEND

We’ll dry out for much of the weekend. Saturday will feature mostly to partly sunny conditions with temps in the 60s at the coast, but inland spots may near 70 degrees. Sunday will be a little cooler in the mid-60s, but that is seasonable for this time of year. Clouds will increase ahead our next system for early next week, with the risk of some late day showers. The risk of rain is possible Sunday night lingering through Tuesday as low pressure moves through the area.

Meanwhile, down in the tropics… hurricane season officially begins June 1st, but a subtropical depression or storm is expected to form off the southeast coast this weekend. It’s doesn’t look to be a major concern right now, as guidance does have it spinning out to sea, moving northeastward over the western Atlantic and staying well south of New England early next week. As of right now, the only impact for our area could be some big waves and rough surf for our coastline early next week.