REVERE (CBS) – A 91-year-old Revere woman who recovered from Covid-19 is now back home at the Jack Satter House. It was a battle she told WBZ-TV she wasn’t sure she would survive.
Dorothy “Dotty” Presto described it as a “nightmare” and said she is alive because of prayer and the great work by doctors and nurses.
She began to not feel well with symptoms like vertigo and an upset stomach. She was taken by ambulance to Mass General Hospital where she tested positive for the coronavirus.
She spent two weeks at MGH and then more time in the Recuperative Services Unit at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Roslindale before being released.
“Every day I see that sunshine and I’m home, in fact when the girl had to take me home, and I’ll tell you, I got excited when I saw Revere Beach,” Presto said.
Presto wasn’t sure she would ever return to the Jack Satter House.
“The minute she took me in my apartment, it was like you know I saw life again, because I didn’t think I would make it,” Presto said.
She said she is getting stronger every day and hopes to be able to dance again soon.
Residents of the Jack Satter House have been quarantined since the middle of March.