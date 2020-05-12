



BOSTON (CBS) — It was reported Monday that Tom Brady’s “deteriorating relationship” with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had a big part in the quarterback leaving the Patriots this offseason. Brady isn’t having any of that report.

Brady took to his Instagram account Monday night to vehemently dispute that report by Gary Myers, calling the claim “nonsense.”

“Please stop this nonsense!” Brady wrote over the report. “Please be more responsible with reporting.”

Brady also tagged McDaniels in his post, adding “19 years together and brothers for life.” He added a heart emoji, so you know he’s being serious.

Myers, formerly of the New York Daily News, listed Brady’s relationship with McDaniels going south as a reason why the quarterback left the Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Myers reported that Brady wanted to have more input into game planning, and that Brady was “worn out” by McDaniels after their years of working together.

The report caught many off guard, with most pontificating that it was Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick that led to the QB’s departure. Myers stood by his report — and his reporting — after Brady posted his thoughts Monday evening.

I had great sources (plural) on my report today. I trust them. You can trust what Tom said publicly. I trust what I learned went on in private. https://t.co/MJrCXJ5WRv — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 12, 2020

McDaniels and Brady were together in New England for 16 years, with McDaniels serving as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 11 of those seasons. Together, the duo won six Super Bowls together, and McDaniels praised everything about Brady when the quarterback announced his intentions to leave New England this offseason.

“He defined what it means to be a ‘Patriot.’ He is the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL,” McDaniels said in a statement. “I wish him nothing but great happiness and success in all that he does. There will never be another Tom Brady.”