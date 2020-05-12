



STOW (CBS) – Carrying the memories of the fallen, a small band of veterans spread out across Brookside Cemetery in Stow. “I didn’t know who would come out today,” said Tom Zavorski, of the Stow Veteran’s Graves Committee.

In preparation for Memorial Day, they visited each veteran’s grave.

Usually, 40 Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts change out the flags each year, but with coronavirus, it was decided that was not a good idea. Those in charge wanted to make sure they still paid tribute.

“We found a way to at least be able to come out and be able to put the flags on the graves and honor those who gave their life,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Martha Monroe, Chairperson Stow Veteran’s Graves Committee.

About ten adult volunteers heeded the call. “It’s not just something in the background. It’s something that we want to do on a regular basis so that it never dies out, never goes away,” said Bob Stokes, captain of the Stow Minutemen.

A couple of Stow Minutemen joined the ranks. It’s a group honoring those who fought in the Revolutionary War. They donned their period appropriate uniform and a newer addition, a face mask.

Across the town’s largest cemetery, they pulled up American flags that battled the elements for the past year and exchanged each with a vibrant new one.

“Just an idea that there are some people who are not forgetting,” said Stokes.

Flags at 350 graves from the War of 1812 to the present were refreshed as was the main flag.

“As you can see by my hat, I am a Vietnam veteran and it’s just very important for me to be out here to honor all those brothers who didn’t make it and those who served. All of them,” said Zavorski.

A tribute that stands tall.