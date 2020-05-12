BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have remained the NFL’s most consistent franchise for two decades. While the reasons for that dominance are many, the team’s ability to identify talented players at a cheap price has helped considerably.
From Malcolm Butler to David Andrews to J.C. Jackson to Brandon Bolden, the list of undrafted Patriots who have contributed to championships is long.
This year, the team signed 15 undrafted free agents. It’s likely that only a couple of them end up on the roster. While it’s too soon to tell which players might end up making it, a peek at their guaranteed money might prove helpful.
With that in mind, Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the following guaranteed money for the Patriots’ UDFAs in 2020.
LB De’Jon “Scoota” Harris, $140,000
DT Bill Murrary, $125,000
RB J.J. Taylor, $100,000
WR Isaiah Zuber, $100,000
TE Jake Burt, $85,000
LB Kyahva Tezino, $70,000
WR Will Hastings, $57,500
CB Myles Bryant, $50,000
DE Nick Coe, $40,000
QB J’Mar Smith, $30,000
DT Courtney Wallace, $20,000
WR Sean Riley, $15,000
OLB/TE Rashod Berry, $8,250
QB Brian Lewerke, $2,500
WR Jeff Thomas, $2,500
A high guarantee does not guarantee a roster spot. We saw that last year, when the Patriots guaranteed $100,000 to tight end Andrew Beck, only to cut him later in the summer. Nevertheless, the Patriots aren’t in the business of giving away too much money, so expect some of those players over the $100,000 mark to land themselves a job in Foxboro, either on the active roster or on the practice squad.