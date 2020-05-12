BOSTON (CBS) — After spending the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, cornerback Logan Ryan may be heading back to the AFC East. A two-time Super Bowl champ with New England, Ryan could be set on joining the Patriots’ division rival.
The New York Jets believe they’re set to sign Ryan to a one-year deal, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. The 29-year-old corner would be a big boost to the Jets pass defense, which allowed 236.2 passing yards per game last season — ranking 17th in the NFL. The Gang Green defense allowed 25 passing touchdowns in 2019, tied for the 13th-most in the league.
Ryan is coming off a career year for Tennessee with four interceptions, 18 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and 113 tackles. He added a pick-six against Tom Brady and the Patriots to close out Tennessee’s AFC Wild Card win at Gillette Stadium, the final pass that Brady threw as a member of the Patriots.
The Patriots drafted Ryan in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. He went on to pick off 13 passes and forced four fumbles in his four seasons in New England, starting 40 of his 64 games played. He had one interception and six passes defended in 10 playoff games with New England.
The Titans didn’t make Ryan a contract offer during the offseason, and is reportedly looking for a $10 million contract for 2020.