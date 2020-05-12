



LEOMINSTER (CBS) — Connor and Keagan Casey have been by each other’s side since before they were born; now these Leominster High School identical twins will share the stage together for their graduation as valedictorian and salutatorian of the class of 2020.

“In a class of 460 the chances of becoming valedictorian or even having twins being one and two is absolutely unbelievable,” Connor said.

The 18-year-olds both agree they are very competitive both in swimming and in the classroom.

“I was trying for valedictorian but I will settle for salutatorian,” Keagan said.

Now they couldn’t be happier for each other to finish number one and number two in their senior class and pursue their dreams: Keagan as a Division 1 college swimmer at Lehigh and Connor studying medicine at UMass Amherst.

“My goal is become a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon,” Connor said.

Both admit the pandemic has made their senior year a bit challenging and different.

“The Covid culture makes you realize what’s really important,” Keagan said. “Your family and the people around you are the most important.”

Because of the pandemic, Leominster High School has postponed their graduation until August 1. The twins are working on their speeches right now and even that has become an important but friendly competition.

They attribute all their success to the coaches and teachers in their lives, and of course their mom and dad.