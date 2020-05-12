Jayson Tatum Didn't Want To Be Drafted By Celtics Until Coach K Stepped InBefore the 2017 NBA Draft, Jayson Tatum wasn't too thrilled at the possibility of playing in Boston. Luckily, Coach K stepped in and talked some sense into his one-year star at Duke, and the rest is history in the making.

Tom Brady Vehemently Denies Issues With Josh McDaniels: 'Please Stop This Nonsense!'It was reported Monday that Tom Brady's "deteriorating relationship" with New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had a big part in the quarterback leaving the Patriots this offseason. Brady isn't having any of that report.

Richard Seymour Hoping Patriots Hall Of Fame Induction Paves Path To CantonFor three-time Super Bowl champion Richard Seymour, who's been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for two straight years, one major hurdle has been cleared.

The 30 Members Of The Patriots' Hall Of FameA look at the exclusive club Richard Seymour will be joining when he gets enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Report: MLB Owners Approve Plan To Start Season Close To Fourth Of JulyThe most patriotic holiday of them all may mark the return of baseball in America.