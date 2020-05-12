BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced 870 additional cases and 33 new coronavirus deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said there have now been 79,332 total cases with 5,141 deaths to date.
“Due to a later reporting deadline on Monday, May 11, some deaths that might have been included in today’s report were instead included in yesterday’s report,” said the DPH.
While the number of additional cases was below 1,000 for the second day in a row, the number of tests was also low compared to recent weeks. There were 6,768 new tests reported in the last day, for a total of 401,496 people in Massachusetts who have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 3,127 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 25 patients from Monday. Four percent of all current cases in Massachusetts are hospitalized.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 53.
A total of 16,788 residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Tuesday, 3,095 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 17,953, followed by Suffolk County with 15,454 cases, and Essex County with 11,572.
There have been 13,019 cases in people under 30, 36,008 cases in people between 30-59, 10,536 cases in people between 60-69, and 19,521 cases in people over 70.