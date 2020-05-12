Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Isabel Gonzalez gave birth six weeks ago, but she met her baby for the first time on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Chelsea mother tested positive for coronavirus and delivered her baby through an emergency C-section at Massachusetts General Hospital on March 30.
On April 2, Gonzalez was transferred to the ICU, intubated and put on a ventilator until April 26. By May 4, she was moved to Spaulding Hospital Cambridge where she recovered and tested negative for coronavirus.
Gonzalez has a tearful reunion with her husband, and 14-year-old and five-year-old children as she left the hospital. They planned to hold a socially distant gathering and car parade when Gonzalez got home.