Filed Under:Boston News, Cambridge News, Coronavirus, spaulding hospital

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Isabel Gonzalez gave birth six weeks ago, but she met her baby for the first time on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Chelsea mother tested positive for coronavirus and delivered her baby through an emergency C-section at Massachusetts General Hospital on March 30.

On April 2, Gonzalez was transferred to the ICU, intubated and put on a ventilator until April 26. By May 4, she was moved to Spaulding Hospital Cambridge where she recovered and tested negative for coronavirus.

Isabel Gonzalez met her baby for the first time Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

Gonzalez has a tearful reunion with her husband, and 14-year-old and five-year-old children as she left the hospital. They planned to hold a socially distant gathering and car parade when Gonzalez got home.

