



BOSTON (CBS) – Many local business have stepped up in big ways for their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. We wanted to share with you the great progress they have made.

DENIM MASKS

Steele Canvas Basket in Chelsea began sewing denim “Keep America Moving” masks at the end of March. For every mask purchased, one is donated to a front line worker. Since then, Steele Canvas has been able to donate 30,000 masks to essential workers around the country.

FACE SHIELDS

The Charlestown Face Shield Project also got started back in March. When we first talked with them, they had made around 6,000 face shields. They recently hit their goal of 30,000. They’ve been distributed locally and in New York. They have a GoFundMe page set up if you’d like to help them get back some of the cost.

SIGNS OF HOPE

We introduced you to “Signs of Hope” at the beginning of April. The owners of the South Shore-based sign shop Rustic Marlin created contact-less outdoor kiosks for people to purchase a one of their wooden signs. So far, they’ve raised more than $35,000 to support local small business employees. The kiosks have gone from being just on the South Shore to all around Massachusetts.

NURSE-THEMED COOKIES

Renee Terry is an Amesbury baker and started making beautiful nurse-themed cookies to cheer up health care workers in local hospitals. She says the week after we talked with her she made another 500 cookie and she’s gotten orders from all around the country.

NEW BOSTON STRONG LOGO

And Molly Snyder of Abington created a line of shirts with a re-designed Boston Strong logo with a medical theme. She’s sold about 1,600 shirts so far and is currently recruiting drivers so she can get them to customers faster. She donated 400 shirts to Carney Hospital for nurses week last week.

She’ll also be making a donation to Fuel the Fight Boston, which feeds health care workers with the money from shirt sales.