BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton DPW truck fell into a hole after the roof of a culvert collapsed in a parking lot. It happened near the intersection of West Elm and Goddard Road Tuesday afternoon.
The DPW was in the area working on a sewer project. There is a river running underneath the road, guided by a culvert.
“We were relaying a sewer main and this is a box culvert and the truck was full of gravel, backed over it, and it broke the roof out and it went into the river,” said Larry Rowley, Commissioner of the Brockton DPW.
Nobody was hurt, but Rowley said the truck was “pretty banged up.”
Crews were assessing the damage late Tuesday night.