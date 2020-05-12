BOSTON (CBS) – We had a bright, but chilly start to this Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. A brisk wind is making it feel like the 30’s in most spots.

Expect a much quieter day as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll have sunshine through the morning, with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be below average, only climbing into the mid 50’s. Keep in mind, if you head outside, a breezy northwest wind sustained at 15-to-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel like the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

There are some indications that isolated showers are possible late Tuesday night through parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and along the coast, but most activity looks limited. Winds will lighten up overnight and as skies partially clear, temperatures will drop with another threat of frost possible Wednesday morning, especially inland. The last frost of the season typically occurs mid-May for central Mass., but early May for eastern areas.

Once again, record low temperatures are possible to start the day. After a chilly start in the 30’s on Wednesday, sunshine will boost temps into the mid 50’s to near 60 by the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter, so it will feel warmer.

LATE WEEK WARM UP

By late week, the jet stream will shift north allowing seasonable and mild air to flow into New England. On Thursday, temperatures will finally jump to near to above normal in the mid 60’s. It currently looks dry, but clouds will be increasing. These clouds are linked to the risk of showers and storms for Friday, but the trade off is that temps will be very mild in the 70’s.

We’ll hold onto near 70 degree weather to start the weekend, but showers are possible late on Sunday with cooler temps in the 60’s. Right now, Saturday is looking like the better of the two days with dry and warmer weather.