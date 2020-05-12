BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston high school seniors got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday during an interview with Scholar Athletes. They are now both headed to college for free.
Because Ainsley Pena is a standout student and athlete, Scholar Athletes gave her a full ride to Curry College. Pena thought she was just doing an interview when they told her she had a surprise outside.
First she saw her family all gathered around, and then a drone appeared. “And then I see a loud drone coming in with a Curry College bag on it,” Pena said. “And it was coming towards me and I was just very speechless.”
Inside the bag was a note that she received the full tuition scholarship to Curry.
“I was just very speechless, I didn’t know what to say,” Pena said. “It felt like a dream come true.”
A second scholarship was handed out to Janelys Delvalle who will attend Regis College. Delvalle is a standout varsity basketball player who wants to become a surgeon.