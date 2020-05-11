



BOSTON (CBS) — Stephen Gostkowski was released by the Patriots nearly two months ago, leaving New England as the franchise’s all-time leader in points. He still doesn’t have his next kicking gig lined up, but is confident that will come sometime in the near future.

That is, assuming there are training camps in the near future. But for now, Gostkowski is just dealing with one problem at a time.

After a 14-year career in New England, Gostkowski is staying ready for his next opportunity. He is six months removed from left hip surgery that ended his 2019 season last October, and said he is feeling as good as he has in recent years.

At 36, the fifth-most accurate kicker in NFL history is eager to get his leg swinging again, but showing teams what he has left has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one is practicing right now, so it’s not like I’m missing competing with someone in OTAs. If things work out like I think they will, I’ll have an opportunity around training camp, whenever the NFL decides that will be,” Gostkowski told ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss over the weekend. “I want to try to find a place where I can have a chance to compete. With the kicker position, there’s usually two, three, four spots that are up in the air, but you just have to find the right place.”

The Patriots moved on from Gostkowski by drafting Marshall’s Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.