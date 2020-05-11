BOSTON (CBS) — The most patriotic holiday of them all may mark the return of baseball in America.
Maybe.
The Associated Press reported Monday that Major League Baseball owners voted to send a proposal to the players’ union that calls for the season to start up again in early July. The players, of course, would need to approve that proposal before anything moves forward, but the report stated the move “could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans.”
Last week, a report stated that owners were considering the proposal, which now moves to the players for approval.
Such a plan would call for a return to “spring training” sometime in June, giving players several weeks to condition themselves for the season. That season would be roughly 82 games for each team.
For the players to agree, the financial aspect would have to be appealing. The AP report said “teams will propose that players receive a percentage of their 2020 salaries based on revenues MLB receives during the regular-season and postseason, which likely will be among the most contentious aspects of the proposal during negotiations with the players’ association.”