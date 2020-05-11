



BOSTON (CBS) — Sometime later this year, Richard Seymour will be given a fancy red jacket and his rightful spot in the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. Seymour will be the 30th person enshrined in the Hall at Patriot Place, the franchise announced on Monday.

Seymour will join some illustrious company in the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, which was officially formed in 1991 when John Hannah became the first Patriots player to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall at Patriot Place opened in 2008, created as a new way of honoring the franchise’s greatest players and preserving their legacies.

Enshrinement into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame is the franchise’s highest honor befitting of the franchise’s greatest players, with each Hall of Famer getting their own 30-foot tall video pylon as part of their enshrinement. Beginning in 2007, fans became part of the Hall of Fame tradition as active participants in the selection process. A new tradition was started that year, with one player or head coach being inducted into the team’s hall of fame each year.

Here is a full list of New England’s Hall of Famers, which includes 28 former players and two contributors:

Players

Houston Antwine (2015)

Antwine led the Patriots in sacks in three straight seasons from 1967-69, getting to the quarterback 39 times over his 11 seasons with the team (tied for 10th in franchise history). He earned six consecutive American Football League All-Star selections from 1963-68. He’s a member of the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team.

Bruce Armstrong (2001)

Armstrong was a pillar along the New England offensive line for 13 years and holds the team record with 212 games played — starting every one of them. A six-time Pro Bowler, Armstrong is only one of three players in league history to play with the same team over three different decades.

Drew Bledsoe (2011)

The first overall pick in 1993, Bledsoe was the face of the Patriots franchise for eight years. During his nine-year Patriots career, he broke the team career passing records for attempts (4,518), completions (2,544) and yards (29,657).

Bledsoe led the Patriots to the playoffs four times in his first six seasons, helping the team earn back-to-back division titles and three consecutive playoff berths for the first time in franchise history.

Troy Brown (2012)

A three-time Super Bowl champ, Brown spent each of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots, playing receiver, punt returner and defensive back along the way. He retired as the team’s all-time leading receiver with 557 career receptions and as the team’s all-time leading punt returner with 252 career returns. Brown played in 192 games with New England, placing him fourth on the team’s all-time games played list. He is a member of New England’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

Tedy Bruschi (2013)

Bruschi is the proud owner of three Super Bowl rings, spending all 13 of his NFL seasons in New England. A seven-time team captain, Bruschi helped propel the Patriots to 11 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances — including eight as division championships — and five conference crowns.

The lovable linebacker was a Pro Bowler in 2004, and is the only player in NFL history to return four consecutive interceptions for touchdowns. His four career pick-sixes are second in Patriots team history.

Perhaps his most notable accomplishment is having Bill Belichick call him the “perfect player” when Bruschi announced his retirement in 2009.

Nick Buoniconti (1992)

A Springfield, MA native, Buoniconti played linebacker for the Patriots from 1962-68. He was voted an American Football League All-Star five times, including 1966 when he was the top vote getter. He was named to the All-AFL team in 1970, and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Gino Cappelletti (1992)

Cappelletti played both wide receiver and kicker for the Patriots from 1960-70, and was the franchise’s all-time leading scorer until 2005. He led the AFL in scoring five times and holds two of the top five scoring seasons in league history: 147 points in 1961 and 155 points in 1964. He earned AFL Most Valuable Player honors in 1964.

Cappelletti is still third on the Patriots all-time points list with 1,130 and remains among the top ten receivers in team history.

When his playing days were over, Cappelletti moved into the broadcast booth with his longtime partner Gil Santos, where they became the radio voices of the Patriots.

Raymond Clayborn (2017)

Clayborn enjoyed a 13-year career with the Patriots, earning Pro Bowl nods in 1983, 1985 and 1986. The cornerback set a franchise record with 36 career interceptions, a record which Ty Law tied in 2004. His 555 interception return yards rank second in franchise history to Law’s 583 return yards.

Clayborn also returned 57 kickoffs for 1,538 yards and three touchdowns. He is one of just 20 NFL players since the 1970 merger to finish a season with a better than 30.0-yard average on kickoff returns (min. 20 returns) and is the only Patriots player to accomplish the feat.

Ben Coates (2008)

One of the best tight ends to ever play the game, Coates played in 142 games over nine seasons with the Patriots. In 1994, Coates set a single-season record for receptions by a tight end with 96 (now tied for third), and finished his Patriots career with 490 catches. He also led the team in touchdown receptions for six straight seasons between 1993 and 1998 and led the team in overall receptions five times.

Coates was named to the Patriots Team of the Century in 2000 and ranks in the top 10 among NFL tight ends in career receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Sam Cunningham (2010)

Sam “Bam” Cunningham is New England’s all-time leading rusher with 5,453 yards over his nine seasons with the team. His 43 rushing touchdowns rank second in team history.

He is a member of the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team and 1970s All-Decade Team.

Bob Dee (1993)

A defensive lineman for the Patriots from 1960-67, Dee never missed a game during his career, starting 112 straight contests. He scored the first touchdown in AFL history when he dove onto a fumble in the end zone in a preseason contest. Dee was voted to five AFL All-Star teams during his career.

Kevin Faulk (2016)

Faulk won three Super Bowls during his 13-year career with the Patriots. He filled various roles after joining the team in 1999 as a second-round pick (46th overall) out of LSU, and is New England’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098). He is the Patriots all-time leading return specialist with 5,041 combined return yards (4,098 kick return yards and 943 punt return yards). He ranks fifth in Patriots history in rushing yards (3,607), fifth in receptions (431), and 12th in receiving yards (3,701). Faulk is the Patriots all-time leader in receptions by a running back and is one of just 30 running backs in NFL history to reach the 400-reception plateau.

Faulk is a member of the Patriots 2000s All-Decade Team and 50th Anniversary teams as a return specialist.

Leon Gray (2019)

Gray spent six years with the Patriots and played a major role in leading the most prolific rushing attack in NFL history. He was along the New England offensive line when Patriots rushed for an NFL record 3,165 yards in 1978. He was selected to four Pro Bowls and named First Team All Pro in 1978, 1979 and 1980. Gray is part of the Patriots 1970s All-Decade Team.

Steve Grogan (1995)

A fan favorite because of his gritty style, Grogan quarterbacked the Patriots for 16 years from 1975-1990, playing 149 games along the way. He rushed 12 touchdowns in 1976 — and NFL record for a quarterback — and for 35 during his career. He helped lead the franchise to its first AFC Championship in 1985, and still ranks among the leaders in team history in nearly every passing category.

John Hannah (1991)

Hannah played his entire career with the Patriots from 1973 through the Super Bowl season of 1985 and was dubbed “The Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” by Sports Illustrated. He was selected an All-Pro 10 times during his career, earned nine Pro Bowl nods and was named NFLPA Offensive Lineman of the Year four times.

Hannah played in 183 games and missed only five games due to injury. He was one of only two Patriots voted to the NFL’s 75th anniversary team, and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

Rodney Harrison (2019)

After a nine-year career with the San Diego Chargers, Harrison played the final six seasons of his career in New England. He enjoyed instant success in the Patriots defense, playing a key role in helping New England win back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2003 and 2004. He had seven interceptions in nine postseason games during his time with the Patriots, including two in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Harrison was selected to the Patriots 2000s All-Decade Team and is a member of the Patriots 50th anniversary team.

Mike Haynes (1994)

Hayes is the first Patriot to return a punt of a touchdown. The cornerback was named to six Pro Bowls in his seven years with the team, and along with Hannah, was one of two Patriots selected to the NFL’s 75th Anniversary team.

He intercepted eight passes and returned two punts for touchdowns as a rookie in 1976. Haynes was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Jim Lee Hunt (1993)

Nicknamed “Earthquake,” Hunt played along the Patriots defensive line from 1960-71. He was voted to four AFL All-Star games, and in 1981, an award for the best Patriots lineman was named in his honor.

Ty Law (2014)

One of the best corners to ever wear a Patriots uniform, Law was a three-time Super Bowl champ, a four-time Pro Bowler, and a two-time All-Pro during his 10 years in New England. He tied Raymond Clayborn’s career franchise-record with 36 interceptions and finished with the most interception-return yards in team history with 583. His six interceptions returned for touchdowns are also a franchise best.

Law made some of the most important interceptions in Patriots history, scoring the first points of New England’s Super Bowl XXXVI upset over the St. Louis Rams with a 47-yard pick-six against Kurt Warner. He also famously picked off Peyton Manning three times in the 2003 AFC Championship game, leading the Patriots to a 24-14 victory.

Law is a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s as well as the Patriots All-1990s and All-2000s decade teams. He was also selected to the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team.

Matt Light (2018)

Light spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Patriots, protecting the blind side of Tom Brady. A three-time Super Bowl champ, Light was selected to three Pro Bowls and was named an All Pro in 2007. He was selected to the Patriots 50th Anniversary Team in 2009.

Willie McGinest (2015)

Drafted fourth overall in 1994, McGinest was a force on the New England defense for 12 seasons. The linebacker/defensive end hybrid ranks third in Patriots team history with 78 sacks, leading the team in the category six times during his time in New England. McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, finishing with an NFL record 16 sacks during his playoff action. He also set the NFL record for most sacks in one playoff game, recording 4.5 sacks in the 2005 Wild Card round against Jacksonville. McGinest earned Pro Bowl honors in 1996 and 2003.

Stanley Morgan (2007)

Morgan still holds the franchise record with 10,352 receiving yards, and he’s second with 67 touchdowns. His 534 career receptions were a franchise-best that stood for 17 years until Troy Brown eclipsed the mark. Morgan’s career average of 19.2 yards per catch still stands as an NFL record for those with more than 500 career receptions. Morgan was a four-time Pro Bowl honoree.

Jon Morris (2011)

Morris played 11 seasons for the Patriots and appearing in 130 games from 1964-74, earning seven consecutive All-Star appearances with six AFL-All Star games. He was an AFC Pro Bowl center in 1970 — the first Patriots player to be selected to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Jim Nance (2009)

Nance played seven season with the Patriots from 1965-1971, and was the AFL’s MVP in 1966 when he rushed for 1,458 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 104.1 rushing yards per game in 1966 remains a Patriots record, and his 45 career rushing touchdowns is the most in team history. His 5,323 rushing yards are second to Sam Cunningham.

Nance was named to the Patriots All-Time Team in 2009.

Steve Nelson (1993)

Nelson was voted to three Pro Bowls and recorded more than 100 tackles nine times during his 14-year career with the Patriots, leading the team in tackles nine times. He finished his career with 1,776 total tackles.

Vito “Babe” Parilli (1993)

Parilli quarterbacked the Patriots from 1961-67, throwing for more than 20,000 yards for his career. He was voted to three AFL All-Star teams, and was the AFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1966.

Richard Seymour (2020)

Seymour was announced as the 30th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame on Monday. He was a force along the New England defensive line for eight seasons, winning three Super Bowl titles.

Andre Tippett (1999)

Tippett is one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, earning five Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro selections in his 12 NFL seasons. Tippett set the record for most sacks over a two-year period with 35 in the 1984 and 1985 seasons and holds the franchise record for career sacks with 100. He was the 1985 Defensive Player of the Year when he recorded 16.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries for New England.

Tippett was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Contributors

William H. “Billy” Sullivan, Jr. (2009)

The franchise’s original owner, Sullivan was the first contributor to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He was part of a group that raised enough funds to secure the eighth and final AFL franchise in 1959, and went on to own the team until 1988. Sullivan’s effort laid the groundwork for today’s Patriots.

Under Sullivan, the 1963 Patriots played for the AFL Championship, and he oversaw playoff teams in 1976, 1978, 1982, 1985 and 1986.

Gil Santos (2013)

Gill Santos called 743 Patriots games over his 36 seasons on the radio, earning him the moniker of “Voice of the New England Patriots.”