FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A local mother went above and beyond to reunite a family of swans. Jessica Zorge is a wildlife rehabber who specializes in hawks and owls, but this time it was a swan in Framingham that needed help.
The bird had a fish hook in its mouth and Zorge spent several days trying to catch it. When she finally did with the help of some treats, she knew she had to act fast.
“As soon as we caught it, just pulled it right ashore and took the hook out,” Zorge said. “Mom was right there with the seven babies and they were waiting nearby.”
Her daughter Harper was so inspired that she made her a special swan sign for Mother’s Day.
Zorge wants to remind anyone going fishing not to leave any gear behind.