BOSTON (CBS) — A peacock from the Franklin Park Zoo is safe thanks in part to a Boston Police officer after escaping Monday.
Officers patrolling the area were made aware of the bird by a concerned citizen around 6 a.m.
“Additional officers arrived at the scene and were met by an extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful, male peacock,” said police.
An officer used his cell phone to play a peacock mating call and lure the bird into a fenced-in yard while waiting for Animal Control to respond.