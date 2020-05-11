WEATHER ALERT:Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
BOSTON (CBS) — A peacock from the Franklin Park Zoo is safe thanks in part to a Boston Police officer after escaping Monday.

Officers patrolling the area were made aware of the bird by a concerned citizen around 6 a.m.

“Additional officers arrived at the scene and were met by an extremely large, slightly intimidating, and quite beautiful, male peacock,” said police.

A Boston Police officer had to get creative to lure an escaped peacock into a yard Monday morning (Photo Via Boston Police)

An officer used his cell phone to play a peacock mating call and lure the bird into a fenced-in yard while waiting for Animal Control to respond.

