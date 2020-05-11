CBSN BostonWatch Now
ESSEX (CBS) – Fire tore through a popular seafood restaurant in Essex overnight, just hours after a busy day of takeout orders.

Flames broke out in the kitchen at the Essex Seafood Company on Eastern Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The Essex Seafood Company after the fire Monday. (WBZ-TV)

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

The restaurant was open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout Sunday. According to their Facebook page, they were busy for Mother’s Day.

Flames tore through the Essex Seafood Company late Sunday night. (WBZ-TV)

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

