ESSEX (CBS) – Fire tore through a popular seafood restaurant in Essex overnight, just hours after a busy day of takeout orders.
Flames broke out in the kitchen at the Essex Seafood Company on Eastern Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage.
It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.
The restaurant was open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout Sunday. According to their Facebook page, they were busy for Mother’s Day.
No one was hurt in the fire. The cause is under investigation.