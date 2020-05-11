



BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her, or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

We have seen many articles on using UV-C lighting to sanitize items and even hospital rooms. Is it a worthwhile investment for home use? – Uuno

Ultraviolet light can kill germs, including the coronavirus, and is being studied as a way to sanitize public spaces, like airports, hospitals, and shopping malls. And while UVC light is safer for humans than UVA and UVB light which can cause skin damage, UVC light can still irritate the skin and eyes. When used, it’s usually mounted high up near the ceiling with fans and often used in unoccupied rooms. The UV wands being marketed for home use aren’t regulated and could be dangerous.

I saw a report that dogs are being used to sniff out Covid19? Does this endanger the dogs? – Marian, Boston

Researchers at The University of Pennsylvania are using Labrador retrievers to study whether dogs can detect an odor associated with coronavirus. If so, dogs could be used to screen hundreds of people in airports or hospitals to identify people who need to be tested for the virus. Despite a couple of reported cases of dogs contracting coronavirus from humans, some experts question whether these dogs were really infected. But it’s something I’m sure they’ll study.

If you have symptoms and you get tested and are negative do you still have to quarantine for 14 days? – Elise, Facebook

If you have symptoms of coronavirus, you should remain in quarantine for at least 10 days and possibly longer, even if you have a negative test. The test is not perfect and can produce false-negative results, meaning you have the virus even though you had a negative test.

Do you have to wear a mask while driving a car? – Di, Facebook

If you are driving alone, no. If you are driving with people you live with and you’re healthy, no. If you are driving with people you don’t live with, you all should be wearing masks while riding in the car.